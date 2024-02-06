               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kazakh Government Resigns (UPDATED)


2/6/2024 8:32:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5 . Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has accepted the resignation of the government, Trend reports.

According to the information corresponding decree was signed by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Government members will continue to carry out their tasks until the new composition is approved.

