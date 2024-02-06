Azerbaijan Showcases Its Defense Products At International Expo (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The International
Defense Exhibition - World Defense Show-2024, taking place in
Riyadh for the second time, commenced its activities on February 4,
the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan told Trend .
The event is attended by a delegation led by the Minister of
Defense Industry of Azerbaijan Vugar Mustafayev.
In the World Defense Show-2024 exhibition, which has over 750
participants from more than 45 countries and 115 foreign
representatives, the Ministry of Defense Industry has organized a
stand showcasing 107 types of defense products manufactured in
Azerbaijan.
Mustafayev attended the opening ceremony and met with Saudi
Arabia's Minister of Defense, Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, to send
his best wishes for the show.
The minister became acquainted with defense items and new
technologies displayed at the exhibits of institutions from Turkey,
Saudi Arabia, and other nations.
During his visit, Mustafayev also met with Ahmad Al-Ohali, the
Governor of Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military
Industries.
The meeting reviewed the potential for bilateral defense
industry collaboration and shared views on subjects of mutual
interest.
To note, the World Defense Show-2024 exhibition, featuring the
latest military technologies, equipment, and systems from defense
industry companies, will conclude on February 8," the ministry
added.
