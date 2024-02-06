International Support For Demining In Azerbaijan Keeps Limited - Demining Assoc. Chair

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. International
support for demining the territories of Azerbaijan is notably low,
with only four percent of the funds allocated for this activity in
the country originating from international organizations, Chairman
of the Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines Public Union Hafiz
Safikhanov told Trend .
Safikhanov highlighted that the former front line stands out as
one of the most heavily mined areas.
"Armenia's use of mines to terrorize Azerbaijan continues.
Yesterday, Hasanali Aliyev, a resident of Garadaghli village, born
in 2001, was injured by a mine explosion in the area of Giziloba
village in the Tartar district," the chairman said.
"This is the second incident of a mine explosion in Giziloba
village. It is critical for our residents to strictly follow the
recommendations offered during mine awareness exercises. The number
of mines and explosive ordnance in our liberated areas and along
the former line of contact emphasizes the need for prudence.
Following the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020, research
indicated that the liberated territories had roughly 1.5 million
mines and explosive munitions. The territories liberated last year
as a consequence of local anti-terrorist actions hold a substantial
quantity of mines and ammunition," he added.
In October of last year, we conducted surveillance of the border
areas of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, covering the borders
with Armenia, Türkiye, and Iran. The observation revealed the
presence of mines solely along the border with Armenia. As of 2021,
an incident occurred where an individual detonated a mine in Gunnut
village of the Sharur district, which shares a border with
Armenia," Safikhanov noted.
Since the conclusion of the Second Karabakh War in 2020 until
the present, the total count of mine victims has reached 342
individuals, with 65 fatalities (comprising 50 civilians and 15
military personnel).
In January 2024, a total of 40 anti-tank mines, 123
anti-personnel mines, and 203 unexploded ordnances were uncovered
and successfully neutralized in the newly liberated territories of
Azerbaijan. Additionally, demining efforts cleared 734.7 hectares
during this period.
