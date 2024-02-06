Kyrgyzstan, ADB Discuss Construction Industry Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5. Representatives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) office in
Kyrgyzstan and the State Agency of Architecture, Construction, and
Housing and Communal Services under the Cabinet of Ministers of
Kyrgyzstan (Gosstroy) discussed collaborative projects, Trend reports.
In particular, the parties discussed the preparatory steps for
introducing electronic management systems within the construction
industry of Kyrgyzstan.
The Deputy Director of the state agency, Baktyyar Stanbekov
outlined several main directions for developing digital
infrastructure in the architectural and urban planning fields of
the country, proposing to deepen practical cooperation between the
parties.
In response, Ainagul Amanova, Senior Project Specialist at ADB
in Kyrgyzstan, expressed the bank's readiness to provide technical,
advisory, and other support within the framework of collaboration
to enhance the digital infrastructure of the construction sector.
Following the meeting, the sides decided that it was necessary to
submit project proposals.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816601
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.