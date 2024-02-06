Resident Of Azerbaijan's Tartar Suffers From Mine Blast (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The police
received information about a mine blast in the area of
Azerbaijan's Hasangaya village, Aghdara district, at about 11:45
(GMT +4), the Barda regional group of the Ministry of Internal
Affairs told Trend .
Azer Mammadov (born in 1966) was blown up by a mine while
grazing cattle and received a leg injury.
The police officers took the injured citizen to the
hospital.
An investigation into this fact is underway.
12:27
The Tartar district prosecutor's office has received information
about the injury of Azerbaijani Tartar city's resident Azer
Mammadov (born in 1966), in his left leg at around 11:00 (GMT +4)
as a result of a mine explosion in Goyarkh village, Aghdara
district (former contact line with Armenian army), the Prosecutor
General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend .
Employees of the prosecutor's office are inspecting the scene of
the incident and carrying out other necessary investigative
actions.
To note, on February 4, Hasanali Aliyev, a resident of
Garadaghli village, born in 2001, was injured by a mine explosion
in the area of Giziloba village in the Tartar district.
