Azerbaijani Security Service Probes Czech Citizen's Illegal Border Crossing From Armenia


2/6/2024 8:32:11 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The investigation is ongoing into the detention of a Czech Republic citizen for illegally crossing the border from Armenia into Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani State Security Service (SSS).

The security service is actively pursuing investigative and operational inquiries into the criminal case initiated in connection with this incident.

Previously disseminated information indicates that the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan was notified about the apprehension of the individual in question.

A Czech citizen was apprehended in Azerbaijan on February 3 after illicitly crossing the border from Armenia. The individual traversed through territory mined by Armenians on the Azerbaijani side of the border.

