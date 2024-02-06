Azerbaijani Security Service Probes Czech Citizen's Illegal Border Crossing From Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The investigation
is ongoing into the detention of a Czech Republic citizen for
illegally crossing the border from Armenia into Azerbaijan,
Trend reports,
referring to the Azerbaijani State Security Service (SSS).
The security service is actively pursuing investigative and
operational inquiries into the criminal case initiated in
connection with this incident.
Previously disseminated information indicates that the Embassy
of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan was notified about the
apprehension of the individual in question.
A Czech citizen was apprehended in Azerbaijan on February 3
after illicitly crossing the border from Armenia. The individual
traversed through territory mined by Armenians on the Azerbaijani
side of the border.
