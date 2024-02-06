Azerbaijan CEC Holds Meeting With Delegation Headed By CIS Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Chairman of the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov has
met with a delegation headed by Secretary General of the Union of
Independent States (CIS) Sergey Lebedev, Trend reports, referring
to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.
Lebedev is on a visit to Azerbaijan to observe the extraordinary
presidential election to be held on February 7, 2024. Panahov
greeted the guests and conveyed his contentment with the
meeting.
Emphasizing the vital role of the observation institute in
guaranteeing the openness and transparency of election, the
secretary general highlighted Azerbaijan's CEC's consistent
emphasis on collaborating with international organizations.
Lebedev expressed high regard for the significant interest shown
by international observers in the election conducted in Azerbaijan.
Conveying gratitude for the warm reception, the CIS Secretary
General requested information about the projects undertaken and the
efforts made in relation to the presidential election.
CEC chairman discussed the measures taken to ensure a free,
fair, and transparent presidential election, along with the ongoing
implementation of extensive projects. He also addressed queries of
interest from the delegation.
The meeting involved discussions on mutual interests and
facilitated a productive exchange of views.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary
presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
