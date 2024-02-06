Azerbaijan CEC Holds Meeting With Delegation Headed By CIS Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov has met with a delegation headed by Secretary General of the Union of Independent States (CIS) Sergey Lebedev, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

Lebedev is on a visit to Azerbaijan to observe the extraordinary presidential election to be held on February 7, 2024. Panahov greeted the guests and conveyed his contentment with the meeting.

Emphasizing the vital role of the observation institute in guaranteeing the openness and transparency of election, the secretary general highlighted Azerbaijan's CEC's consistent emphasis on collaborating with international organizations.

Lebedev expressed high regard for the significant interest shown by international observers in the election conducted in Azerbaijan. Conveying gratitude for the warm reception, the CIS Secretary General requested information about the projects undertaken and the efforts made in relation to the presidential election.

CEC chairman discussed the measures taken to ensure a free, fair, and transparent presidential election, along with the ongoing implementation of extensive projects. He also addressed queries of interest from the delegation.

The meeting involved discussions on mutual interests and facilitated a productive exchange of views.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

