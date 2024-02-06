Azerbaijan Welcomes CEC Chairpersons From Number Of Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Chairmen of
Central Election Commissions (CEC) of several countries and heads
of observation missions have arrived in Azerbaijan in connection
with the upcoming February 7 extraordinary presidential election,
Trend reports,
referring to the ''Election-2024'' Independent Media Center.
According to the information, among them are CIS Secretary
General Sergey Lebedev and Head of CIS Secretariat Sergey Burutin,
Montenegro CEC Chairman Nicola Mugosa, OIC Assistant
Secretary-General for Political Affairs Yousef AlDobeay and Head of
Election Observation Department of OIC Secretariat Shakir Mahmoud
Bandar, Georgian CEC Chairman Giorgi Kalandarishvili and several
members of the Commission, Kazakhstan CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov
and several representatives of the Commission, members of CECs of
Ukraine and Maldives, representatives of CIS Parliamentary
Assembly.
It is expected that they will meet with several election
officials.
''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was launched by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
