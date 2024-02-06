CIS Observation Mission Also To Monitor Presidential Election In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5 . The CIS observation mission will also observe the presidential election in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur also over the past weeks 8 observers under the leadership of the mission headquarters visited the regions of Azerbaijan, familiarized themselves with the activities of district election commissions, established polling stations, the General Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Sergey Lebedev said to reporters, Trend reports.

The secretary-general noted that the observation mission has been working since January 17 to monitor the election in Azerbaijan.

"We are closely cooperating with the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We also work together with other entities responsible for the organization of election. Thank you for the invitation. We sincerely desire that this trust will continue. It is a great honor and responsibility. We are expected to evaluate the election objectively.

First of all, we take as a basis not the international norms and requirements, but the legislation of the country, since it must necessarily be observed. For instance, in the USA the electoral law and electoral legislation are completely different, in the European Union countries they have different forms, and each country has its peculiarities. For this reason, we are guided by the laws of the CIS space. Proceeding from our observations, the preparation process is carried out following the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Lebedev said.

To note, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel