CIS Observation Mission Also To Monitor Presidential Election In Liberated Territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5 . The CIS
observation mission will also observe the presidential election in
Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur also over the past weeks 8 observers
under the leadership of the mission headquarters visited the
regions of Azerbaijan, familiarized themselves with the activities
of district election commissions, established polling stations, the
General Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)
Sergey Lebedev said to reporters, Trend reports.
The secretary-general noted that the observation mission has
been working since January 17 to monitor the election in
Azerbaijan.
"We are closely cooperating with the Central Election Commission
of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We also work together with other
entities responsible for the organization of election. Thank you
for the invitation. We sincerely desire that this trust will
continue. It is a great honor and responsibility. We are expected
to evaluate the election objectively.
First of all, we take as a basis not the international norms and
requirements, but the legislation of the country, since it must
necessarily be observed. For instance, in the USA the electoral law
and electoral legislation are completely different, in the European
Union countries they have different forms, and each country has its
peculiarities. For this reason, we are guided by the laws of the
CIS space. Proceeding from our observations, the preparation
process is carried out following the legislation of the Republic of
Azerbaijan," Lebedev said.
To note, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in
Azerbaijan on February 7.
