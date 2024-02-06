Registration Of Marshals For Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Baku Marshals Club (BMC) under the Baku City Circuit (BCC) has started registration of marshals for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the BMC press service told Trend .

The club states that individuals aged 21 and above, irrespective of their place of residence, are eligible to participate in the marshalling program.

"Participants in the marshalling program will have the chance to become integral contributors to the Grand Prix, simultaneously experiencing the thrill of the race from the closest proximity to the track," the club stated.

"Every marshal who successfully completes the race weekend will receive an international license issued by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and recognized by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). This license will enable marshals to partake in events not only within Azerbaijan but also in other countries hosting Formula 1 Grand Prix and other sports car competitions," the press service said.

The first Formula One Grand Prix to be held in Azerbaijan was the 2016 European Grand Prix, which took place at the Baku City Circuit. A year later, in 2017, the same venue hosted the first Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (officially known as the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022) was the 8th round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on June 12, 2022. The 51-lap race was won by Max Verstappen. Sergio Perez came in second, with George Russell closing the top three.

