Registration Of Marshals For Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Kicks Off

Club (BMC) under the Baku City Circuit (BCC) has started
registration of marshals for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix,
the BMC press service told Trend .
The club states that individuals aged 21 and above, irrespective
of their place of residence, are eligible to participate in the
marshalling program.
"Participants in the marshalling program will have the chance to
become integral contributors to the Grand Prix, simultaneously
experiencing the thrill of the race from the closest proximity to
the track," the club stated.
"Every marshal who successfully completes the race weekend will
receive an international license issued by the Azerbaijan
Automobile Federation (AAF) and recognized by the Federation
Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). This license will enable
marshals to partake in events not only within Azerbaijan but also
in other countries hosting Formula 1 Grand Prix and other sports
car competitions," the press service said.
The first Formula One Grand Prix to be held in Azerbaijan was
the 2016 European Grand Prix, which took place at the Baku City
Circuit. A year later, in 2017, the same venue hosted the first
Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (officially
known as the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022) was the 8th
round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship at the Baku City
Circuit in Baku on June 12, 2022. The 51-lap race was won by Max
Verstappen. Sergio Perez came in second, with George Russell
closing the top three.
