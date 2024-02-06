Inflation In Türkiye Continues To Rise

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Annual inflation
in Türkiye continued to rise and amounted to 64.86 percent in
January 2024, Trend reports.
Thus, prices climbed the least for garments and shoes (40.62
percent) and the most for restaurants and hotels (92.27
percent).
At the same time, monthly inflation increased to 6.7percent.
In monthly terms, the smallest increase was again seen in
pricing for garments and shoes - 1.61 percent - while the highest
increase was reported in healthcare - 17.68 percent.
