Inflation In Türkiye Continues To Rise


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Annual inflation in Türkiye continued to rise and amounted to 64.86 percent in January 2024, Trend reports.

Thus, prices climbed the least for garments and shoes (40.62 percent) and the most for restaurants and hotels (92.27 percent).

At the same time, monthly inflation increased to 6.7percent.

In monthly terms, the smallest increase was again seen in pricing for garments and shoes - 1.61 percent - while the highest increase was reported in healthcare - 17.68 percent.

