Egyptian Company Ready To Establish Co-Op With Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. Egyptian Arma
company is interested in establishing cooperation with Uzbekistan's
companies and producers, Trend reports.
This was discussed at a meeting between the Embassy of
Uzbekistan in Cairo with the manager for international cooperation
of Arma company.
During the meeting the company noted that it pays special
attention to increasing exports of its products abroad, entering
new markets and expanding the number of foreign partners. At the
same time, the company is interested in the markets of Central
Asian countries, primarily Uzbekistan.
The manager for international cooperation stated that he sees
Uzbekistan as a promising partner due to its favorable investment
environment, privileges, and business conditions, and that he is
interested in collaborating with similar companies and producers in
the country as well as importing their products.
An agreement was signed to establish links with Uzbekistani
firms.
Arma Company was established in 1992 and is one of Egypt's major
firms in the manufacturing of various types of vegetable oils,
butter, and margarine. Because of its high-quality products, the
company has expanded into the markets of the United States, the
European Union, Africa, and the Arab countries. It holds around 30
outstanding worldwide and regional quality certificates in the food
sector.
