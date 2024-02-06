Egyptian Company Ready To Establish Co-Op With Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. Egyptian Arma company is interested in establishing cooperation with Uzbekistan's companies and producers, Trend reports.

This was discussed at a meeting between the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Cairo with the manager for international cooperation of Arma company.

During the meeting the company noted that it pays special attention to increasing exports of its products abroad, entering new markets and expanding the number of foreign partners. At the same time, the company is interested in the markets of Central Asian countries, primarily Uzbekistan.

The manager for international cooperation stated that he sees Uzbekistan as a promising partner due to its favorable investment environment, privileges, and business conditions, and that he is interested in collaborating with similar companies and producers in the country as well as importing their products.

An agreement was signed to establish links with Uzbekistani firms.

Arma Company was established in 1992 and is one of Egypt's major firms in the manufacturing of various types of vegetable oils, butter, and margarine. Because of its high-quality products, the company has expanded into the markets of the United States, the European Union, Africa, and the Arab countries. It holds around 30 outstanding worldwide and regional quality certificates in the food sector.