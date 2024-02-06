Kyrgyzstan Receives LNG From Turkmenistan Following Bishkek TPP Disaster

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5. Turkmenistan
has delivered a total of 2,000 tons (57 tank cars) of LNG
(liquefied natural gas) to Kyrgyzstan in reaction to the accident
at the Bishkek Thermal Power Plant, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the
cargo arrived at the railway station in Shopokov city, where it was
received by representatives of the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry
of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyztransneftegaz state
enterprise, and Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise.
This support was granted in response to the President of
Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who signed an order directing
the Turkmengaz state concern to contribute 2,000 tons of liquefied
natural gas to Kyrgyzstan free of charge.
On February 2, 2024, at around 03:00 AM (GMT+6), an explosion
occurred at the Bishkek TPP. As a result, five workers with varying
injuries were evacuated to medical facilities, and heating to
residential and commercial buildings in Bishkek was briefly
interrupted.
