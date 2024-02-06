Kyrgyzstan Receives LNG From Turkmenistan Following Bishkek TPP Disaster

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5. Turkmenistan has delivered a total of 2,000 tons (57 tank cars) of LNG (liquefied natural gas) to Kyrgyzstan in reaction to the accident at the Bishkek Thermal Power Plant, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the cargo arrived at the railway station in Shopokov city, where it was received by representatives of the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyztransneftegaz state enterprise, and Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise.

This support was granted in response to the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who signed an order directing the Turkmengaz state concern to contribute 2,000 tons of liquefied natural gas to Kyrgyzstan free of charge.

On February 2, 2024, at around 03:00 AM (GMT+6), an explosion occurred at the Bishkek TPP. As a result, five workers with varying injuries were evacuated to medical facilities, and heating to residential and commercial buildings in Bishkek was briefly interrupted.