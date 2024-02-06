Tajikistan's President, Kyrgyzstan's FM Hold Talks On Bilateral Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5. President of
Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek
Kulubaev discussed pressing issues in the countries' bilateral
relations, Trend reports.
According to the Kyrgyz MFA, during the meeting, Kulubaev
emphasized that the advancement of bilateral relations with
Tajikistan is a top priority in the foreign policy of
Kyrgyzstan.
Kulubaev briefed Rahmon on the progress in implementing
agreements reached by the heads of the Kyrgyz and Tajik countries.
The sides discussed the prospects for further development of
Kyrgyz-Tajik cooperation in political, trade-economic, and
cultural-humanitarian spheres.
Moreover, the parties exchanged views on collaborative efforts
in countering international terrorism and extremism, as well as
issues related to cooperation within regional and international
organizations such as the UN, CIS, CSTO, and SCO.
As part of the visit, Kulubaev laid a wreath at the monument of
the founder of the Tajik state, Ismoil Somoni. He also visited the
Rogun hydroelectric power plant, accompanied by a Kyrgyz group, to
examine the progress of construction.
On February 4, 2024, at the invitation of the Tajik side,
Kulubaev arrived for an official visit to Tajikistan. Following his
meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan,
Sirojiddin Muhriddin, a cooperation program between the foreign
ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan for 2024–2026 was
signed.
