China Seeks To Develop Stable Relations With US - Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Beijing hopes to
develop stable, predictable relations with Washington, Chinese
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said, Trend reports.
"We expect China and the United States to work together to
realize the important consensus reached by the leaders of our
countries at the [November 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
(APEC) Leaders' Summit] meeting in San Francisco, to implement
their vision of the future," the diplomat said. According to him,
Beijing hopes to "further develop China-US relations, overcome
obstacles, eliminate interference and steadily advance" bilateral
communications.
In addressing a question about whether a telephone conversation
between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden
might take place any time soon, Wang indicated that he had no
relevant information to share with the press.
On January 30, White House National Security Advisor Jake
Sullivan stated that he and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had
reached an agreement on scheduling a phone call between the two
heads of states in the near future.
