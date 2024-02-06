EU Notes Increase In Exports Of Mineral Products To Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 5. Turkmenistan's purchases of mineral products from EU countries from
January through November last year amounted to 14.8 million euros,
Trend reports.
During the reporting period, these figures reflected an increase
of 25.4 percent compared to the corresponding eleven months of
2022, which amounted to 11.2 million euros.
Turkmenistan imported mineral products from the EU in November
2023 in the amount of 939,520 euros, which is 15.3 percent, or more
than 170,000 euros, less than in October 2023 (1.11 million
euros).
Furthermore, Turkmenistan increased its imports from EU
countries by 8.8 percent in the first eleven months of 2023
compared to the period from January through November 2022 (549.5
million euros), reaching a total of 613 million euros.
Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the EU
member states from January to November 2023 amounted to more than
1.7 billion euros, which is 80 percent more than in the first
eleven months of 2022 (942 million euros).
