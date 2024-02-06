Uzbekistan's Navoiyuran Plans To Boost Uranium Production

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. Uzbekistan's
Navoiyuran State Enterprise plans to increase uranium production by
1.5 times, Deputy Minister of Mining and Geology Jamal Fayzullaev
said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a meeting where Uzbekistan's President Shavkat
Mirziyoyev got acquainted with a presentation on measures to
develop Uzbekistan's metallurgical enterprises.
The meeting was attended by heads of Navoi Mining and
Metallurgical Company, Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Combine,
Uzbek Metallurgical Combine (Uzmetkombinat), and Navoiyuran State
Enterprise, as well as Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Deputy Prime
Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov, and others.
Fayzullayev also mentioned that it is planned to reduce uranium
production costs by 20.1 percent. As he stated, it is planned to
sharply increase the volume of geological prospecting work and
conduct geological exploration on an area of over 1 million meters,
as well as drilling work on an area of 3.8 million meters for
uranium production in 2024.
Earlier in 2023, speaking at the Innoprom Central Asia
International Industrial Exhibition held in Tashkent, Deputy
Minister of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan Omonullo
Nasritdinkhodzhayev said that Uzbekistan plans to double the volume
of uranium production by 2030, bringing it from 3,600 in 2022 to
7,000 by the end of the designated period.
