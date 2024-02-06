Uzbekistan's Navoiyuran Plans To Boost Uranium Production

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. Uzbekistan's Navoiyuran State Enterprise plans to increase uranium production by 1.5 times, Deputy Minister of Mining and Geology Jamal Fayzullaev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting where Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with a presentation on measures to develop Uzbekistan's metallurgical enterprises.

The meeting was attended by heads of Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company, Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Combine, Uzbek Metallurgical Combine (Uzmetkombinat), and Navoiyuran State Enterprise, as well as Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov, and others.

Fayzullayev also mentioned that it is planned to reduce uranium production costs by 20.1 percent. As he stated, it is planned to sharply increase the volume of geological prospecting work and conduct geological exploration on an area of over 1 million meters, as well as drilling work on an area of 3.8 million meters for uranium production in 2024.

Earlier in 2023, speaking at the Innoprom Central Asia International Industrial Exhibition held in Tashkent, Deputy Minister of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan Omonullo Nasritdinkhodzhayev said that Uzbekistan plans to double the volume of uranium production by 2030, bringing it from 3,600 in 2022 to 7,000 by the end of the designated period.