Kyrgyzstan Comes Out With Kyrgyz-Speaking AI Solution

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5. The First
Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek
Kasymaliev, presented artificial intelligence trained to speak and
understand the Kyrgyz language during the "Digital Almaty 2024:
Industry X" digital forum in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
"If last year the forum expressed concerns about popular voice
assistants like Alice and Siri not supporting the Kyrgyz language,
today I proudly announce that our specialists have trained
artificial intelligence to speak and understand the Kyrgyz
language. The results have been astounding. It might be unclear to
many, but we can note excellent articulation," he said.
According to Kasymaliev, the AI is already reading the news for
Kyrgyzstan's state radio channels, and no one even noticed the
substitution.
"The next important step will be to educate artificial
intelligence in our legislation, allowing it to provide legal
advice not only to citizens but also to government officials and
law enforcement agencies," Kasymaliev said.
He also highlighted that this year, for the first time in the
country's history, the Digital Code of Kyrgyzstan will be adopted,
providing the legal framework for the digital leap. The code will
consolidate all digital norms into a single document, offering
convenience for citizens, businesses, and government entities.
"The code will enable the efficient use of just one document,
consolidating all digital norms, rather than seeking regulations in
multiple different laws, sometimes contradicting each other with
different terms. It can be considered a significant "surgical"
intervention in the legal system – a necessary measure aimed at
preventing national legislation from hindering the processes of
technology implementation and development. Kyrgyzstan is currently
under the leadership of the president, who is steering the course
towards accelerated socio-economic development in the country," he
said.
Kasymaliev also noted that currently, 80 percent of the
economically active population in Kyrgyzstan is provided with
digital documents.
