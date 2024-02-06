Isdb Funds Second Phase Of Tajikistan's Education Development Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 5. Tajikistan and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) have signed a series of agreements for the financing of the second phase of the "Support to Implementation of the National Education Development Strategy in Tajikistan" project, totaling $70 million, Trend reports.

According to the country's Ministry of Finance, the signing ceremony involved Tajikistan's Minister of Finance, Kahhorzoda Fayziddin Sattor, and the Regional Director of the IsDB in Central Asia, Ibrahim Shoukry. The documents include a credit agreement, a grant agreement for technical assistance, a framework agreement, and an agency agreement.

Out of the total amount, $45 million will be allocated through the concessional credit funds of the IsDB, and $25 million will come from the grant funds of the Global Partnership for Education Fund, administered by the IsDB.

The objective of financing the second phase of the project is to contribute to improving the learning environment and strengthening the education system in Tajikistan. This will be achieved by renovating and expanding access to school infrastructure, organizing and expanding the continuous professional development system for teachers, and implementing national assessment preparation and educational achievement monitoring.