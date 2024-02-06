Isdb Funds Second Phase Of Tajikistan's Education Development Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 5. Tajikistan
and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) have signed a series of
agreements for the financing of the second phase of the "Support to
Implementation of the National Education Development Strategy in
Tajikistan" project, totaling $70 million, Trend reports.
According to the country's Ministry of Finance, the signing
ceremony involved Tajikistan's Minister of Finance, Kahhorzoda
Fayziddin Sattor, and the Regional Director of the IsDB in Central
Asia, Ibrahim Shoukry. The documents include a credit agreement, a
grant agreement for technical assistance, a framework agreement,
and an agency agreement.
Out of the total amount, $45 million will be allocated through
the concessional credit funds of the IsDB, and $25 million will
come from the grant funds of the Global Partnership for Education
Fund, administered by the IsDB.
The objective of financing the second phase of the project is to
contribute to improving the learning environment and strengthening
the education system in Tajikistan. This will be achieved by
renovating and expanding access to school infrastructure,
organizing and expanding the continuous professional development
system for teachers, and implementing national assessment
preparation and educational achievement monitoring.
