Swiss Asstra Branching Out To Multiple Locations In Kazakhstan (Exclusive)

Associated Traffic AG plans to open representative offices in
Kazakhstan's Aktau and Astana cities, Ramilya Akhmetova, branch
manager of Almaty (Kazakhstan) office AsstrA, told Trend .
"We have ambitious plans for the development of AsstrA in
Kazakhstan; in particular, this concerns expanding the network of
offices. For example, we plan to open representative offices in
Aktau and Astana. Our efforts are aimed at increasing orders and
expanding our customer base, especially in industrial project
logistics," she said.
As Ramilya Akhmetova noted, the company is also actively
developing a partner network to provide warehouse areas.
"Since AsstrA is an international company, we think on an
interstate scale, understanding that effective, uninterrupted
logistics requires interaction between experts and representatives
of different regions. Therefore, the development strategy also
includes strengthening our presence in the regional markets of the
Caucasus and developing offices in Baku (Azerbaijan) and Tbilisi
(Georgia)," the branch manager said.
She also pointed out that the company will continue to actively
strengthen professional skills and improve the qualifications of
its employees.
"Our goal is to make a significant contribution to the
successful development of AsstrA in Kazakhstan and neighboring
regions," Ramilya Akhmetova added.
Meanwhile, for almost 30 years, AsstrA has been providing
customers with logistics solutions tailored to their unique
business requirements and cargo characteristics. The company's team
of experts from 24 countries delivers efficient transportation
solutions that eliminate logistics worries and free customers to
focus on planning and implementing long-term development
strategies.
Integrated technological processes ensure the reliability and
transparency of all logistics supply chains built with AsstrA. This
"one window" approach applies to the company's entire service
portfolio, including road, rail, sea, and air transport, project
and contract logistics, as well as customs, warehouse, and
insurance services.
AsstrA has a well-developed network of representatives across
Europe, the CIS, Asia, and the United States of America.
