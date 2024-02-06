Trump Predicts Iran's Acquisition Of Nuclear Weapons Within 60 Days

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Iran will receive
nuclear weapons within 60 days.
Former US President Donald Trump said this in an interview with
Fox News, Trend reports.
Trump added that due to the policies of current US leader Joe
Biden in the Middle East, terrorist attacks in the United States
should be expected.
