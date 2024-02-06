               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Trump Predicts Iran's Acquisition Of Nuclear Weapons Within 60 Days


2/6/2024 8:32:03 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Iran will receive nuclear weapons within 60 days.

Former US President Donald Trump said this in an interview with Fox News, Trend reports.

Trump added that due to the policies of current US leader Joe Biden in the Middle East, terrorist attacks in the United States should be expected.

