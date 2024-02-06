US To Attend Southern Gas Corridor Meeting In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The United States
will attend the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council meeting in
Baku, the US embassy in Baku told Trend .
“We have in prior years given our strong support and work on the
Southern Gas Corridor over the past 20 plus years. We are still
finalizing our plans regarding participation,” said the
embassy.
The 10th meeting of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas
Corridor is scheduled for March 1st. This meeting will encompass
the signing of several pivotal documents, focusing on both the
expansion of the SGC and the inclusion of new participating
countries, as well as initiatives related to green energy projects.
A dedicated session will address these green energy projects
alongside the negotiation of significant agreements.
Since December 2020, the Southern Gas Corridor has operated at
full capacity, delivering gas to Italy (over nine billion cubic
meters per year), Greece, and Bulgaria (one billion cubic meters
per year each).
In 2022, EU member states received 11.4 billion cubic meters of
gas, valued at 15.6 billion euros. By 2023, this volume increased
to 11.8 billion cubic meters.
