Iranian Currency Rates For February 5


2/6/2024 8:32:01 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 5, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 16 currencies increased in price and nine decreased in price compared to February 4.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,501 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 5

Rial on February 4

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,058

53,050

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,446

48,449

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,003

4,000

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,981

3,962

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,079

6,080

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,288

136,276

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,024

15,027

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,306

28,313

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,371

5,371

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,066

109,063

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,202

31,195

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,469

25,471

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,231

2,223

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,381

1,381

1 Russian ruble

RUB

462

462

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,455

27,369

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,261

31,283

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,313

38,313

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,351

1,346

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,615

31,611

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,696

8,703

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,861

5,842

100 Thai baths

THB

118,311

118,094

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,905

8,905

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,378

31,377

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,501

45,347

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,299

9,299

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,738

15,738

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,678

2,681

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

562

562

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,825

12,825

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,705

24,705

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,102

75,102

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,845

3,845

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,968

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 464,984 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,209 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 428,158 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,217 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 548,000–551,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 592,000–595,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816578

