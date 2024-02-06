               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Mfas Of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Ink 2024-2026 Cooperation Program


2/6/2024 8:31:59 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5 . A cooperation program for 2024-2026 has been signed between the foreign ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan,Trend reports.

According to the Kyrgyz MFA, the program was signed following negotiations between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubaev, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, in bilateral and expanded formats.

On February 4, 2024, at the invitation of the Tajik side, Kulubaev arrived for an official visit to Tajikistan. During the negotiations, the FM emphasized Kyrgyzstan's commitment to further strengthening neighborly relations with Tajikistan.

Kulubaev stated that the complete demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border along its whole length will allow both sides to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all mutually advantageous areas. He stated that Kyrgyzstan is prepared for a timely and mutually beneficial resolution of this problem, taking into account the interests of both parties.

The two countries discussed the current condition and possibilities for Kyrgyz-Tajik relations in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian areas. Views were expressed on the global and regional situations.

Furthermore, the parties discussed their cooperation within the frameworks of international organizations such as the UN, OSCE, SCO, and others.

