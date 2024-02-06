Mfas Of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Ink 2024-2026 Cooperation Program

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5 . A cooperation
program for 2024-2026 has been signed between the foreign
ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan,Trend reports.
According to the Kyrgyz MFA, the program was signed following
negotiations between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan,
Jeenbek Kulubaev, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of
Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, in bilateral and expanded
formats.
On February 4, 2024, at the invitation of the Tajik side,
Kulubaev arrived for an official visit to Tajikistan. During the
negotiations, the FM emphasized Kyrgyzstan's commitment to further
strengthening neighborly relations with Tajikistan.
Kulubaev stated that the complete demarcation of the
Kyrgyz-Tajik state border along its whole length will allow both
sides to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all mutually
advantageous areas. He stated that Kyrgyzstan is prepared for a
timely and mutually beneficial resolution of this problem, taking
into account the interests of both parties.
The two countries discussed the current condition and
possibilities for Kyrgyz-Tajik relations in the political,
trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian areas. Views were
expressed on the global and regional situations.
Furthermore, the parties discussed their cooperation within the
frameworks of international organizations such as the UN, OSCE,
SCO, and others.
