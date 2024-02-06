Azerbaijani Constitutional Court Views Common Electoral Issues With Foreign Observers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. A meeting with
international observers of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the
Commonwealth of Independent States was held at the Constitutional
Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
According to information, during the meeting, the chairman of
the court Farhad Abdullayev noted that the electoral process in the
country is modernizing every year.
Abdullayev informed in detail about the powers and functions of
the Constitutional Court stipulated by the Constitution and laws in
connection with the election of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan. It was noted that the opinions and proposals of
international observers of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly are
important for the electoral process.
The international observers of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary
Assembly expressed gratitude for the information provided and
talked about their activities and objectives. They stated that this
meeting at the Constitutional Court on the eve of the election was
of particular importance for them to learn more about the overall
process.
During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on issues
related to the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in
Azerbaijan.
Abdullayev expressed confidence that the election will be held
democratically, according to the electoral legislation, and will be
fair and transparent.
Legal issues related to the election process were discussed at
the meeting.
The meeting was also attended by the judges of the
Constitutional Court and responsible employees of the
apparatus.
