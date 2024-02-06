Voters Outside Azerbaijan Capable To Exercise Their Polling Rights - CEC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Voters outside
Azerbaijan will also be able to exercise their polling rights,
Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC)
Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference, Trend reports via
"Election-2024" Independent Media Center.
The Chairman of the CEC noted that 49 polling stations have been
established for Azerbaijani citizens abroad in the embassies and
consulates of 37 countries.
“The names of more than 23,000 voters are assigned to these
polling stations,” he emphasized.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of
Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP),
for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC
of Azerbaijan.
