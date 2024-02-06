Tokayev Appoints New Head Of Kazakhstan's Presidential Administration

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed a new head of the
Presidential Administration, Trend reports via Akorda.
According to Tokayev's decree, Aibek Dadebayev was appointed
head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of
Kazakhstan.
At the same time, according to another decree of the President
of Kazakhstan, Galymzhan Koishybaev was appointed Deputy Prime
Minister - Head of the Office of the Government of the Republic of
Kazakhstan.
To note, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed the government of
Kazakhstan on February 5. Olzhas Bektenov was appointed as the new
Prime Minister of the country.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816573
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.