Tokayev Appoints New Head Of Kazakhstan's Presidential Administration


2/6/2024 8:31:58 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed a new head of the Presidential Administration, Trend reports via Akorda.

According to Tokayev's decree, Aibek Dadebayev was appointed head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

At the same time, according to another decree of the President of Kazakhstan, Galymzhan Koishybaev was appointed Deputy Prime Minister - Head of the Office of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

To note, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed the government of Kazakhstan on February 5. Olzhas Bektenov was appointed as the new Prime Minister of the country.

