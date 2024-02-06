Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Receives CIS Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Minister of
Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov
received Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent
States (CIS) Sergei Lebedev, who is in Azerbaijan to observe the
presidential election, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry.
During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues on the
CIS agenda, potential for collaboration, and issues concerning the
observation of the extraordinary presidential election.
Bayramov stated that Azerbaijan successfully continues bilateral
cooperation with CIS countries, including through the commonwealth,
and that the country's membership in the commonwealth contributes
to the further development of relations in the social, cultural,
and humanitarian spheres.
Informing in detail about the preparations for the extraordinary
presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan, which will
take place on February 7 this year, Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that
the election is significant because it will be held in territories
liberated from occupation for the first time in more than 30 years.
It was announced that all preliminary work for the election had
been completed, and that all essential measures had been taken to
ensure that the election would be observed by international
observers and representatives from foreign mass media.
The Foreign Minister also stated that the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs has completed relevant work to implement the electoral
rights of the country's citizens who live outside the country, as
well as those on long-term business trips overseas. In this regard,
49 polling stations were established in 37 foreign nations.
Sergey Lebedev expressed gratitude for the offer to participate
in the observation of the next election in Azerbaijan and praised
the professionalism of the preparatory work.
During the meeting, the sides also discussed other subjects of
mutual interest.
