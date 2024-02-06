Representatives Of 109 International Media To Cover Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6 . Representatives of 109 international media have arrived in Azerbaijan to cover the presidential election, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov during a press conference with media, Trend reports.

"A total of 216 individuals have received accreditation. Azerbaijani media representatives are exempt from accreditation and only need to present a document verifying their media status," CEC chairman said.

Panahov stressed that over 6 million voters in Azerbaijan will cast their ballots at 6,537 polling stations. He added that webcams have been installed at 1,000 polling stations, and more than 90,000 election observers have been registered, including 790 international observers.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

