Representatives Of 109 International Media To Cover Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6 . Representatives
of 109 international media have arrived in Azerbaijan to cover the
presidential election, said Chairman of the Central Election
Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov during a press
conference with media, Trend reports.
"A total of 216 individuals have received accreditation.
Azerbaijani media representatives are exempt from accreditation and
only need to present a document verifying their media status," CEC
chairman said.
Panahov stressed that over 6 million voters in Azerbaijan will
cast their ballots at 6,537 polling stations. He added that webcams
have been installed at 1,000 polling stations, and more than 90,000
election observers have been registered, including 790
international observers.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary
presidential election.
