Upcoming Presidential Election Holds Significant Importance For Azerbaijani People - CEC Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6 . The upcoming
presidential election holds significant importance for the
Azerbaijani people as it marks the first time it will be held
across the entire internationally recognized territory of
Azerbaijan, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC)
of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov during a press conference with media,
Trend reports.
The chairman said that 26 polling stations will operate in the
territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary
presidential election.
