Azerbaijani CEC Announces Number Of Voters In Upcoming Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6 . Currently, there
are 6,478,623 people on the electoral list, said Chairman of the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov
during a press conference with media, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024”
Independent Media Center.
"Voting will take place at 6,537 polling stations, 26 of which
were established in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from
Armenian occupation," Panahov added.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary
presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
