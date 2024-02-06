Ten Students Named“Azercell Scholars”

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azercell announced the winners of the "Student
Scholarship 2024" program
The leading mobile operator officially welcomed the winners of
the "Student Scholarship 2024" program. The ten students who
successfully passed the three-stage selection process will be
granted a monthly scholarship of 300 AZN throughout their bachelor
studies. Also, Azercell will create other development opportunities
for the winners.
It should be noted that the application period for the "Student
Scholarship" program was announced in October of the previous year
and extended for one month. During this period, Azercell's Human
Capital Management department conducted program presentations
across different regions of the country. The company
representatives engaged with students and university staff in these
regions, providing information about the program and addressing
their questions.
This year, the scholarship program covered students in their
final two years of bachelor's studies in the fields of information
technology, cybersecurity, business analytics, data science, and
marketing.
Over 600 students applied to participate in the program, with
100 meeting the initial requirements and advancing to the next
selection stage. During the second selection stage, participants
were assessed through various assignments. Students who
successfully completed this stage were invited to face-to-face
interviews.
It is worth noting that the "Student Scholarship" program has
supported nearly 300 students from various universities across
country since its inception in 2009.
Remaining committed to fostering the development of the next
generation of ICT professionals, Azercell will continue its efforts
to advance progress and innovation.
