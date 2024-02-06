Number Of Voters In Ukraine And Moldova For Azerbaijan's Presidential Election Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6 . The number of
Azerbaijani citizens registered as voters in Ukraine and Moldova
for the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan has been
disclosed, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media
Center.
According to the information, a total of 600 citizens of
Azerbaijan have been registered in Ukraine and 100 citizens in
Moldova.
Polling stations have been set up at the Azerbaijani embassies
in Kyiv and Chisinau.
Voting will be held on February 7 from 8 AM to 7 PM local
time.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary
presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
