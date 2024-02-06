Azerbaijan Counts OSCE Representatives To Observe Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The observation
mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human
Rights (ODIHR) has been in Azerbaijan for more than a month,
Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC)
Mazahir Panahov said during a press conference with media, Trend reports.
According to Panahov, the mission will observe tomorrow's
presidential election.
“The delegation totally consists of 266 people,” he added.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of
Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP),
for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
