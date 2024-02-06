Azerbaijan, China Discuss Use Of Environmentally Clean Transportation In Country (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan and
China have discussed the utilization of environmentally clean
transportation in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the
delegation headed by First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev
had a series of business meetings during the visit to China.
During the visit, the delegation met with the management of
enterprises producing cars in China and became familiar with the
production activities of the factories. Information about
Azerbaijan's favorable business environment and opportunities
created for investors was presented at the meetings.
Meanwhile, increasing energy efficiency, renewable energy, and
the development of industries related to this sector are among the
main priorities of the country. Azerbaijan has ample opportunities
for the establishment of specialized enterprises in this field.
Representatives of Chinese companies were informed about measures
implemented in the field of the application of "green" technologies
and the use of environmentally clean transport in the country. It
was emphasized that there are wide prospects for business
initiatives as well as opportunities for the creation of joint
projects.
At the meeting with the management of Alibaba's globalization
office, the issues of the realization of Azerbaijani products on
Alibaba's e-commerce platform were discussed.
To note, the Azerbaijani delegation also visited the Azerbaijan
Trade House in Beijing, where Azerbaijani products were presented
and the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand was demonstrated.
