Azerbaijan, China Discuss Use Of Environmentally Clean Transportation In Country (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan and China have discussed the utilization of environmentally clean transportation in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the delegation headed by First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev had a series of business meetings during the visit to China.

During the visit, the delegation met with the management of enterprises producing cars in China and became familiar with the production activities of the factories. Information about Azerbaijan's favorable business environment and opportunities created for investors was presented at the meetings.

Meanwhile, increasing energy efficiency, renewable energy, and the development of industries related to this sector are among the main priorities of the country. Azerbaijan has ample opportunities for the establishment of specialized enterprises in this field. Representatives of Chinese companies were informed about measures implemented in the field of the application of "green" technologies and the use of environmentally clean transport in the country. It was emphasized that there are wide prospects for business initiatives as well as opportunities for the creation of joint projects.

At the meeting with the management of Alibaba's globalization office, the issues of the realization of Azerbaijani products on Alibaba's e-commerce platform were discussed.

To note, the Azerbaijani delegation also visited the Azerbaijan Trade House in Beijing, where Azerbaijani products were presented and the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand was demonstrated.

