Azerbaijan's Presidential Poll To Draw Notable Percentage Of Voters - Chairman Of CEC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Mazahir Panahov,
Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC),
informed reporters that more than 74 percent of voters are likely
to vote in the country's presidential election., Trend reports.
"At the present, we cannot forecast how many people will vote.
We can only estimate it loosely based on the mood of the populace.
However, I am convinced that the percentage of turnout will be
higher than the previous election, i.e., will exceed 74 percent,"
he said.
To note, the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan
will be held on February 7.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816560
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.