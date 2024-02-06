Azerbaijan's Presidential Poll To Draw Notable Percentage Of Voters - Chairman Of CEC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC), informed reporters that more than 74 percent of voters are likely to vote in the country's presidential election., Trend reports.

"At the present, we cannot forecast how many people will vote. We can only estimate it loosely based on the mood of the populace. However, I am convinced that the percentage of turnout will be higher than the previous election, i.e., will exceed 74 percent," he said.

To note, the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on February 7.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel