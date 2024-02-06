Azerbaijan Exposes Illegal Actions Of A Person Producing False Documents

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Illegal actions
of a person who made false documents on higher education for
submission to the Gabala District Department of the State Service
for Mobilization and Conscription for evasion from urgent active
military service have been exposed, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani
General Prosecutor's Office
During the investigation conducted by the Main Directorate for
Anti-Corruption under the General Prosecutor's Office, reasonable
suspicion was identified that Khalilov Fuad Elchin Oglu made fake
certificates for two residents of Gabala district for allegedly
studying at the Sakarya University of the Republic of Türkiye to
evade compulsory military service in 2023, and in return received a
total of 6,300 manat from their parents at different times.
Based on the collected evidence, the Main Directorate initiated
a criminal case under Articles 178.2.2 (fraud committed repeatedly)
and 320.1 (illegal production and sale of an official document) of
the Criminal Code. The case has been referred to the relevant
bodies of internal affairs for investigation.
Comprehensive measures to combat evasion of call-up for active
military service will continue.
