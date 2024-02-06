               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Webcams To Work From 07:30 By End Of Voting Process In Azerbaijan - Chairman Of CEC


2/6/2024 8:31:43 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Full transparency is a key prerequisite for tomorrow's elections, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said during the press conference, Trend reports, referring to the ''Election-2024'' Independent Media Center.

He stated that 90,372 observers are currently registered to monitor the elections, with 790 representing respected foreign organizations.

Panahov stated that there will be no issues with openness in the electoral process.

"Webcams have been put in 1,000 polling places across the country, and they will be operational tomorrow from 07:30 till the end of the voting process. The CEC's official website will allow you to monitor what's going on in these polling booths," he added.

To note, the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

