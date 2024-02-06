Plethora Of International Media Organizations To Take Part In Election - Azerbaijani CEC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6 . Representatives of international media structures are already in Azerbaijan and will monitor today's and tomorrow's proceedings, with a total of 190 international media structures participating in the election, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said during the press conference to reporters, Trend reports.

He stated that 216 representatives from international media organizations are enrolled as international observers.

"In terms of election transparency, there will be no concerns. We've been deploying webcams in 1,000 polling sites for over 15 years. These webcams reflect the entire view, besides the voting booths at the polling sites," Panahov added.

