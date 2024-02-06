Plethora Of International Media Organizations To Take Part In Election - Azerbaijani CEC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6 . Representatives
of international media structures are already in Azerbaijan and
will monitor today's and tomorrow's proceedings, with a total of
190 international media structures participating in the election,
Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
Mazahir Panahov said during the press conference to reporters,
He stated that 216 representatives from international media
organizations are enrolled as international observers.
"In terms of election transparency, there will be no concerns.
We've been deploying webcams in 1,000 polling sites for over 15
years. These webcams reflect the entire view, besides the voting
booths at the polling sites," Panahov added.
