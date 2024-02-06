               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Plethora Of International Media Organizations To Take Part In Election - Azerbaijani CEC


2/6/2024 8:31:43 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6 . Representatives of international media structures are already in Azerbaijan and will monitor today's and tomorrow's proceedings, with a total of 190 international media structures participating in the election, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said during the press conference to reporters, Trend reports.

He stated that 216 representatives from international media organizations are enrolled as international observers.

"In terms of election transparency, there will be no concerns. We've been deploying webcams in 1,000 polling sites for over 15 years. These webcams reflect the entire view, besides the voting booths at the polling sites," Panahov added.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816556

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search