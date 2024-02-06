Financial Chain Corporation Is The Official Sponsor Of The Young Gymnast (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Financial Chain Corporation continues the tradition of signing
“firsts”. This time the Company signed a sponsorship agreement with
the young and talented gymnast Zuleikha Shabanova from“Pro Sport
Club” in support of the development of gymnastics in our country,
where the sport is highly valued.
According to the agreement, Financial Chain Corporation will
provide the young gymnast with sportswear, equipment, accessories,
souvenirs, and, if necessary, financial resources as an official
sponsor.
At the same time, the company undertakes to cover the costs of
transportation and accommodation, as well as medical insurance so
that the gymnast can participate in tournaments and sporting events
held in different countries.
Again, this will contribute to the development and recognition
of the sports activities of 9-year-old Zuleikha both in our country
and abroad.
“I took exercises at the age of 6, and I've been doing
gymnastics for 3 years now. I love gymnastics,” said the young
gymnast. Zuleikha dreams of raising the flag of our country at the
World Championships and she has already achieved success at a young
age. Currently, the talented and promising gymnast is fully
preparing for the tournament, which will be held in March in the
capital of the country with the participation of local clubs, and
for the international tournament, which will be held in April in
Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia.
