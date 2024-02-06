Azerbaijan Has No Concerns With Transparency In Presidential Election - Chairman Of CEC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6 . One of the main
requirements in holding a presidential election is ensuring
transparency, and in Azerbaijan, as always in this aspect, there
are no problems, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC)
of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said during the press conference,
Trend reports.
Meanwhile, more than 90,000 observers were registered to monitor
the election, and Panahov emphasized that international observers
among them represent serious organizations.
