Azerbaijan Has No Concerns With Transparency In Presidential Election - Chairman Of CEC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6 . One of the main requirements in holding a presidential election is ensuring transparency, and in Azerbaijan, as always in this aspect, there are no problems, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said during the press conference, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, more than 90,000 observers were registered to monitor the election, and Panahov emphasized that international observers among them represent serious organizations.

