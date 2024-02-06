Belarus-Russia Union's Parliamentary Assembly Reviews Azerbaijan's Election Lead-Up

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6 . The Chairman of
the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov
met with a delegation headed by the Chairman of the Parliamentary
Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia Viktor Seliverstov,
Trend reports.
Panahov said that Azerbaijan had enrolled up to 6.5 million
voters, who will vote at 6,537 polling places. He highlighted the
placement of webcams in 1,000 spots across the country. He informed
the head of the delegation about the historical significance of
holding elections in Azerbaijan's newly liberated lands from
Armenian domination. He stated that voters will cast their ballots
at the 26 polling stations set up in these locations. Furthermore,
he stated that the required voting arrangements have been made in
Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, and other districts.
Seliverstov emphasized that the presidential election is an
important and accountable exercise.
"I've monitored elections in Moldova, Kazakhstan, and
Kyrgyzstan. Our objective is to assist Azerbaijan in conducting
transparent elections," he added.
The meeting also saw an exchange of views on other issues of
mutual interest.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC)
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
