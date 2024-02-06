OTS Observers To Monitor Azerbaijan's Presidential Election In Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The observation
mission of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has begun work
in Azerbaijan to monitor the presidential election scheduled for
February 7, Trend reports via "Election-2024" Independent Media Center.
The mission, headed by the Secretary General of the OTS
Kubanychbek Omuraliev, includes officials from the organization's
secretariat, representatives of the Central Election Commissions
(CECs) of member states and specialists from the OTS countries.
Meetings of the delegation are planned at the Foreign Ministry
and the CEC of Azerbaijan.
The OTS observers will also monitor the election in Azerbaijan's
liberated territories.
The delegation's visit to Azerbaijan is scheduled until February
8.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of
Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP),
for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC
of Azerbaijan.
