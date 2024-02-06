Azerbaijani CEC Reveals Number Of Countries Sending Observers For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. A total of 790
international observers accredited to monitor the electoral process
of the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan are
representing 72 international organizations, the Chairman of the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov
said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at a meeting with the Secretary General of
the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming.
The CEC chairman noted that the mentioned observers are
representing 89 countries.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of
Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP),
for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
