               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani CEC Reveals Number Of Countries Sending Observers For Presidential Election


2/6/2024 8:31:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. A total of 790 international observers accredited to monitor the electoral process of the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan are representing 72 international organizations, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting with the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming.

The CEC chairman noted that the mentioned observers are representing 89 countries.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816551

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search