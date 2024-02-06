Azerbaijani Press Council To Maintain Hotline On Presidential Election Concerns

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Azerbaijani Press Council's hotline will function in conjunction with the impending presidential election on February 7, Trend reports.

The Press Council's phone numbers (012) 441 35 96, (050) 242 09 91, and (055) 789 85 03 will operate in hotline mode from the start of voting until the end of the election.

Journalists can use these numbers to report any confusion or problems they encounter while covering the procedure.

Furthermore, representatives of Azerbaijan's Press Council will monitor the situation in district and precinct election commissions in the capital and regions, which were established to allow journalists to do their professional duties as reporters and observers.

Meanwhile, the Press Council will engage with relevant authorities to facilitate journalists' free coverage of the presidential election.

