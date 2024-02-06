Azerbaijani Press Council To Maintain Hotline On Presidential Election Concerns

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Azerbaijani
Press Council's hotline will function in conjunction with the
impending presidential election on February 7, Trend reports.
The Press Council's phone numbers (012) 441 35 96, (050) 242 09
91, and (055) 789 85 03 will operate in hotline mode from the start
of voting until the end of the election.
Journalists can use these numbers to report any confusion or
problems they encounter while covering the procedure.
Furthermore, representatives of Azerbaijan's Press Council will
monitor the situation in district and precinct election commissions
in the capital and regions, which were established to allow
journalists to do their professional duties as reporters and
observers.
Meanwhile, the Press Council will engage with relevant
authorities to facilitate journalists' free coverage of the
presidential election.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816549
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.