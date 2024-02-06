               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kazakhstan Elects New Prime Minister (UPDATE)


2/6/2024 8:31:40 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 6 . A voting to elect a new prime minister has taken place in the Mazhilis, the lower house of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

As a result of voting, the MPs supported candidacy of Olzhas Bektenov as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan with 69 votes in favor.

Then, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on appointing Bektenov as Prime Minister.

To note, the candidacy of Bektenov was proposed to Tokayev by the ruling Amanat party.

The president dismissed the government of Kazakhstan on February 5.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816547

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search