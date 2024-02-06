Kazakhstan Elects New Prime Minister (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 6 . A voting to
elect a new prime minister has taken place in the Mazhilis, the
lower house of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
As a result of voting, the MPs supported candidacy of Olzhas
Bektenov as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan with 69 votes in
favor.
Then, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a
decree on appointing Bektenov as Prime Minister.
To note, the candidacy of Bektenov was proposed to Tokayev by
the ruling Amanat party.
The president dismissed the government of Kazakhstan on February
5.
