Türkiye's Court Suffers Attack

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. A shooting in
front of Caglayan district court building in Istanbul has caused
panic, Trend reports.
According to information, many police officers were attracted to
the scene.
The preliminary information says that as a result of the
incident, two people were killed, three were wounded, and two of
them were police officers.
The entrance and exit from the courthouse are closed.
