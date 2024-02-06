               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Türkiye's Court Suffers Attack


2/6/2024 8:31:39 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. A shooting in front of Caglayan district court building in Istanbul has caused panic, Trend reports.

According to information, many police officers were attracted to the scene.

The preliminary information says that as a result of the incident, two people were killed, three were wounded, and two of them were police officers.

The entrance and exit from the courthouse are closed.

