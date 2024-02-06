Kazakh President Tokayev Retains Some Ministers In Their Seats Under New Cabinet

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6 . Kazakhstan's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed various decrees assigning ministers to the new cabinet, Trend reports, referring to Acorda, the official website of the president.

Tokayev therefore chose Murat Nurtleu as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Another directive established Ruslan Jaqsylyqov as Kazakhstan's Minister of Defense.

In addition, Kazakhstan's President selected Yerzhan Sadenov as Minister of Internal Affairs.

All of the individuals listed above had the same roles in the previous government.

Tokayev dismissed the Kazakh government on Monday. Olzhas Bektenov was appointed Prime Minister on February 6.

