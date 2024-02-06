Kazakh President Tokayev Retains Some Ministers In Their Seats Under New Cabinet

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6 . Kazakhstan's
President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed various decrees
assigning ministers to the new cabinet, Trend reports, referring
to Acorda, the official website of the president.
Tokayev therefore chose Murat Nurtleu as Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Another directive established Ruslan Jaqsylyqov as Kazakhstan's
Minister of Defense.
In addition, Kazakhstan's President selected Yerzhan Sadenov as
Minister of Internal Affairs.
All of the individuals listed above had the same roles in the
previous government.
Tokayev dismissed the Kazakh government on Monday. Olzhas
Bektenov was appointed Prime Minister on February 6.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816544
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.