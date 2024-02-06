Terrorists Responsible For Armed Attack On Court In Türkiye Neutralized

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6 . The terrorists
responsible for the armed attack on a court in Istanbul have been
neutralized, Trend reports, referring to a Facebook publication of the Minister of
Interior of Türkiye Ali Yerlikaya.
He mentioned that two terrorists, a male and a female, were
neutralized. They were identified as members of the terrorist
organization Revolutionary People's Liberation Party/Front
(DHKP/C)
During the armed attack on the court, 6 people were wounded - 3
policemen and 3 civilians.
The terrorist attack took place at a security checkpoint outside
the entrance to Caglayan district court building in Istanbul
today.
