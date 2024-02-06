               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Terrorists Responsible For Armed Attack On Court In Türkiye Neutralized


2/6/2024 8:31:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6 . The terrorists responsible for the armed attack on a court in Istanbul have been neutralized, Trend reports, referring to a Facebook publication of the Minister of Interior of Türkiye Ali Yerlikaya.

He mentioned that two terrorists, a male and a female, were neutralized. They were identified as members of the terrorist organization Revolutionary People's Liberation Party/Front (DHKP/C)

During the armed attack on the court, 6 people were wounded - 3 policemen and 3 civilians.

The terrorist attack took place at a security checkpoint outside the entrance to Caglayan district court building in Istanbul today.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816543

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search