All Polling Stations Stand Fully Ready For Voting - CEC Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6 . Currently, the
are 6,478,623 people on the electoral list, said Chairman of the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov
during a press conference with media, Trend reports.
CEC chairman mentioned that voting will take place at 6,537
polling stations.
"All polling stations are fully prepared for voting, meeting
international standards," he emphasized.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816541
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.